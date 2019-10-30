One arrested following domestic-related shooting in Webster

article

A shooting in Webster, Florida ended with one person arrested.

After 11 p.m. Tuesday, Hernando County deputies responded to a home in the 9400 block of Rousseau Street. The agency said the shooting was domestic-related and the suspected shooter is in custody.

Deputies said there was no danger to the public.

No other information has been provided, including whether there were any injuries. They said additional details could be released later Wednesday morning.