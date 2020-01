article

A 46-year-old woman died on Saturday following a car crash on US 41 and Sunset Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Debra Beltramea was traveling south on US 41 and attempted to make a U-turn at Sunset Lane when a vehicle traveling north on US 41 collided with her car.

According to the FHP, the impact of the crash caused both vehicles to rotate before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes of US 41.