The Brief One died, and another is in stable condition after being shot at Tampa’s Plantation Park Tuesday night, according to deputies. HCSO says the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing.



One person died and another was injured in a shooting at Tampa’s Plantation Park Tuesday night, according to the Hillsbourough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the park just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a 911 call reported shots were fired.

Deputies responding to the scene of the shooting at Tampa's Plantation Park.

That’s when deputies say authorities found the victims, who were brought to an area hospital.

According to authorities, that's where the second victim is recovering in stable condition.

Tampa’s Plantation Park is located at 9970 Plantation Boulevard in Tampa, according to deputies.

What we don't know:

The names of neither of the victims have been released, and the shooter is unknown at this time as well.

Tampa's Plantation Park.

This case is ongoing, and deputies say they are searching for the shooter.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: