One dead following possible Tampa shooting

article

Police are investigating the death of a possible shooting victim in Tampa.

They said they received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of East Annie Street on Wednesday night. Around 11:15 p.m., they arrived and located an adult Hispanic male in his early 20s with an apparent gunshot wound.

Tampa police said a suspect was in custody, and they don’t believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police department at 813-231-6130.

