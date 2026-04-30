Lithia man arrested after crashing into Road Ranger in construction zone: FHP

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The Brief 32-year-old Cedrick Brown was arrested for DUI after crashing into a Road Ranger on I-275. Florida Highway Patrol said Brown failed to stop or slow down ahead of lane closures. The Road Ranger operator was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.



A 32-year-old Lithia man has been arrested after crashing into a Road Ranger on I-275 Wednesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Cedrick Travon Brown was driving a Honda Accord northbound on I-275, north of 4th Street North around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night. The area was a current construction zone, with three northbound lanes closed, and condensing into one inside lane.

Despite multiple law enforcement vehicles with their emergency lights on to indicate the lane closure, Brown failed to stop or slow down and hit a Road Ranger that was stopped in traffic, FHP said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Road Ranger operator, a 52-year-old Plant City man, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Brown was arrested and charged with the following:

DUI

Refusal to submit drug test

Driving while license suspended/revoked

According to FHP, Brown also had an active felony warrant.