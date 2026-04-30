Lithia man arrested after crashing into Road Ranger in construction zone: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 32-year-old Lithia man has been arrested after crashing into a Road Ranger on I-275 Wednesday night.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Cedrick Travon Brown was driving a Honda Accord northbound on I-275, north of 4th Street North around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday night. The area was a current construction zone, with three northbound lanes closed, and condensing into one inside lane.
Despite multiple law enforcement vehicles with their emergency lights on to indicate the lane closure, Brown failed to stop or slow down and hit a Road Ranger that was stopped in traffic, FHP said.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The Road Ranger operator, a 52-year-old Plant City man, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Brown was arrested and charged with the following:
- DUI
- Refusal to submit drug test
- Driving while license suspended/revoked
According to FHP, Brown also had an active felony warrant.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.