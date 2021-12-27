One dead following shooting at Tampa apartment

article

Hillsborough County deputies say a man passed away after an overnight shooting.

The shooting occurred at the Palencia Apartments off Ehlrich Road and Bearss Avenue in Tampa.

Deputies said a man was shot and taken to a local hospital where he passed away. They have not publicly identified him.

Deputies described it as an "isolated incident." There is no word on whether they have a suspect in custody.

The events leading up to the deadly shooting remain under investigation.

