One dead in Plant City officer-involved shooting

A report of a possible suicide led to an officer-involved shooting at a Plant City apartment complex.

Plant City police said they responded to the Cynthia Gardens Apartments, located on Risk Street, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. They said a 911 caller requested an ambulance to respond for a person who may have turned the gun on himself or herself.

When police arrived, an officer noticed a white male walking away from a vehicle with the door slightly open, according to the Plant City Police Department. The officer asked the male to stop and identify himself.

At that time, police said, the officer noticed the male was holding an unknown object in his hand and began to back away from the officer. They said the male continued “to ignore the officer’s commands to identify what he was holding.”

Eventually, officers said the unidentified male responded that he was holding a gun.

“At this point, the officer fearing for his personal safety due to the subject’s statement, drew his service weapon on the subject,” according to a press release.

The officer ordered the male to drop the weapon, but the male refused, officials said. Then, officers said, the individual turned the gun toward himself and fired a single round. When turning the gun toward him, police said the male was “in very close proximity” to a backup officer.

The officer was concerned for the backup officer’s safety and fired two rounds from his service weapon, according to the police department. Investigators said it’s unknown if any of those rounds struck the subject.

Officers administered first aid but police said the male “succumbed to his self-inflicted wound at the scene.”

No officers were injured. The officer who fired a weapon was placed on paid administration leave during an internal investigation, which is a standard procedure during officer-involved shootings.

The subject’s name was not released, pending notification of next of kin.

