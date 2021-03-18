One dead, one injured after Ruskin shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was just after 11 a.m. when deputies were called to 8th Street NE in Ruskin for reports of a shooting. They found two men had been shot; one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was hospitalized.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

"All parties involved are accounted for and cooperating," an HCSO spokesperson offered.