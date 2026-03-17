One hospitalized after shooting on Beechcraft Way in Seffner; HCSO investigating

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The Brief One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Beechcraft Way in Seffner, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. According to investigators, a verbal altercation between two people led to the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Seffner that left one person hospitalized.

Deputies received reports of gunfire at the 5000 block of Beechcraft Way just after 11:20 p.m. on Monday.

What we know:

According to investigators, a verbal altercation between two people led to the shooting.

One person was taken to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and officials say that they are in stable condition.

HCSO confirmed that all parties involved in the incident have been accounted for.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.

The names of the people involved have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates as more information becomes available.