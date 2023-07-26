One-hour supper: Blackened pork chops with mango sauce

Here's how you can make Dr. BBQ's Blackened pork chops with mango sauce.

This recipe makes six servings.

Ingredients:

6 bone in pork chops, about 3/4 inch thick

Blackening spice

2 Tablespoons butter (optional)

Ingredients for mango sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

2 ripe mangos, cut into 1" dice, about 2 1/2 cups

4 scallions, sliced, with some thin sliced green reserved for garnish

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional)

If you're using the grill, prepare it to cook direct over medium high heat. Season the pork chops liberally on both sides with the blackening spice and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the mango and scallion and cook stirring occasionally for five minutes until the scallions are soft. Set aside and keep warm.

If you’re using the grill, cook the chops for three to four minutes per side until they are well browned and have reached an internal temperature of 155°. If you’re cooking on the stove, heat a large skillet over medium high heat.

Melt the butter, then add the pork chops. Cook three at a time, for three to four minutes until well browned. Flip and cook for another three to four minutes until they reach an internal temp of 155°. Transfer to a platter to rest. Repeat with the remaining chops.

Add the mango mixture to a blender, then add the lime juice, salt and cayenne. Blend for 30 seconds on high or until smooth. Spoon some of the sauce on a plate, then top with a pork chop. Garnish with reserved scallion greens.

