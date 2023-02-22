One-hour supper: Ray’s meatloaf

Learn to make Ray’s meatloaf with Dr. BBQ’s one-hour supper recipe.

Makes about 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup milk

1 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Instructions:

Preheat the oven or grill to cook indirectly at 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, with your hands mix together the beef and pork.

Add the spices and mix. Add the eggs and milk and mix well until everything is well distributed. Add the breadcrumbs and mix well until they are incorporated.

Spray a loaf pan with non-stick spray.

Place the meat mixture in the loaf pan and push it into the corners to fill them. Smooth out the top.

In a small bowl mix together the ketchup and brown sugar.

Spread the ketchup mixture evenly over the top of the meatloaf.

Place in the oven and cook for one hour.

Remove and let rest for 15 minutes.

Remove from the pan and slice about 1" thick to serve.

