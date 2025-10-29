1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing at Clearwater gas station: PCSO
CLEARWATER, Fla. - One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing at a gas station in Clearwater.
What we know:
It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Rally/Shell at 3400 Ulmerton Rd in unincorporated Clearwater.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront with multiple stab wounds.
Another man was taken into custody at the scene.
What they're saying:
PCSO says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Pinellas County deputies at the scene.