1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing at Clearwater gas station: PCSO

By and Beth Cullen
Published  October 29, 2025 7:58am EDT
Clearwater
    • Deputies are investigating an early morning stabbing in unincorporated Clearwater.
    • One man was taken to the hospital and the second man was taken into custody.
    • Pinellas County deputies say there is no danger to the public.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing at a gas station in Clearwater.

What we know:

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Rally/Shell at 3400 Ulmerton Rd in unincorporated Clearwater.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront with multiple stab wounds.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene.

What they're saying:

PCSO says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Pinellas County deputies at the scene.  

