1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after stabbing at Clearwater gas station: PCSO

The Brief Deputies are investigating an early morning stabbing in unincorporated Clearwater. One man was taken to the hospital and the second man was taken into custody. Pinellas County deputies say there is no danger to the public.



One man is in the hospital and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing at a gas station in Clearwater.

What we know:

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Rally/Shell at 3400 Ulmerton Rd in unincorporated Clearwater.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a man was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront with multiple stab wounds.

Another man was taken into custody at the scene.

What they're saying:

PCSO says this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation.