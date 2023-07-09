One killed in two-vehicle crash in Lakeland

One person was killed, and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lakeland on Saturday.

The crash occurred at Galloway Road North between West 10th Street and Sutton Road at 1:06 in the afternoon, according to authorities.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders said they found 62-year-old James Flemming, who had passed away.

Police say that Flemming was traveling south to west on Galloway Road North.

According to authorities, Flemming's truck began to slide into the eastbound lane when he entered the westbound curve, where he lost control.

The driver of a Kia Optima tried to avoid the collision, but the front passenger side of his car struck the front of Flemming's truck, police said.

The two passengers and the driver of the Kia were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.