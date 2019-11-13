One lane of I-75 reopens in Sarasota after crash involving overpass

article

The emergency shoulder lane of southbound Interstate 75 opened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The stretch of interstate in Sarasota County, near Bee Ridge Road, had been closed for hours due to a crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Proctor Road overpass is also closed in both directions.

Crews are inspecting possible structural damage to the overpass resulting from the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas due to heavy traffic and the presence of emergency personnel.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.