One-on-One with Leela Gray: The risk of AI disaster, insurance crisis, and conflict in Iran

The Brief Ending the Iran Conflict: Calling it a "reckless war of choice," Gray called for an immediate halt to military engagement with Iran and a return to diplomacy. Regulating the AI Boom: Gray called for immediate government intervention to establish AI guardrails. Rising Costs: Gray linked the soaring cost of living to corporate consolidation in healthcare.



U.S. Army Retired Brigadier General Leela Gray sat down with FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick for an expansive one-on-one interview as she challenges Republican incumbent Rep. Anna Paulina Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Drawing on her 30-year military career, cybersecurity advisor background, and legal training, the Democratic nominee offered stark contrasts to the Trump administration's foreign policy while laying out her approach to handling the rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence, healthcare reform, and inflation.

AI Guardrails, Section 230, and Big Tech Liability

Gray drew on her experience as a senior advisor to United States Army Cyber Command to warn that the rapid rise of artificial intelligence poses severe risks to consumer safety and national security.

Gray drew a direct parallel to the early days of the internet, criticizing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act passed in the 1990s, which granted social media platforms immunity from liability for content posted on their sites.

She argued Section 230 gave social media giants free rein to disseminate harmful content and compared it to the risk of letting AI developers operate without guardrails today. Rejecting the idea that tech companies should be granted antitrust waivers to self-regulate, she added: "I don't think that they should be completely regulating sun-up to sun-down. That's sort of like the fox in the hen house." Instead, Gray called for immediate government intervention led by experts from agencies like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to enforce transparency and accountability standards, while mandating a universal "kill switch" for rogue AI systems.

Autonomous AI in the Military and Weapons Targeting

When questioned about the military’s increasing reliance on rapid, automated AI for weapons targeting, Gray voiced serious concern over the potential for swift, catastrophic miscalculations.

"We need a human in the loop. They can't operate on their own," Gray stressed, noting that senior military leaders across special operations and conventional forces have historically insisted on ethical human oversight.

When challenged on whether human overseers could react fast enough to stop a high-speed AI error from accidentally triggering a global conflict, Gray pointed to military redundancies. Drawing on her three decades of service, she defended the military's multi-layered decision-making process while insisting that automated weapons systems must undergo rigorous testing and maintain strict "air gaps" to isolate core infrastructure from being hacked or accessed by external AI agents.

AI Job Displacement and the Workforce

Beyond existential national security threats, Gray warned of the massive economic displacement facing American workers as AI automation accelerates. While acknowledging potential medical breakthroughs and economic prosperity, she insisted that lawmakers must plan for second and third-order effects on the labor force.

Reflecting on her upbringing in rural Virginia where her father worked as a mechanic, Gray emphasized the human value of blue-collar and service work. "We don't want to see people displaced that we already know are great contributors to our society and great contributors to our economic boom," she said. She called for joint public-private wargaming exercises to anticipate job losses and implement protective workforce guardrails before economic disruption occurs.

Corporate Monopolies and Healthcare Consolidation

Turning to domestic economics and the rising cost of living, Gray targeted corporate monopolies as a primary driver of inflation, placing the healthcare sector at the top of her target list.

Comparing modern healthcare to an earlier era where patients dealt directly with family doctors, Gray criticized the layered bureaucracy that now dominates medicine. "Essentially, we have three companies that own the entire healthcare system," Gray claimed, arguing that bipartisan inaction has allowed corporate consolidation to trap consumers. "It's the proverbial frog in the boiling pot—the water gets warmer and warmer, and you don't realize that you're in danger until the frog is almost dead."

The Property Insurance Crisis and the NFIP Deficit

As a Pinellas County homeowner for 23 years, Gray spoke directly to the property and flood insurance crisis hammering coastal residents following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. She noted that beyond home insurance doubling or tripling, auto insurance rates have quietly surged 20% to 30% over the last two years.

To stabilize the market, Gray raised the idea of exploring a broader national cat fund to pool risk across various natural disaster zones nationwide, from Midwest river flooding to West Coast wildfires.

When pressed on whether the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)—which sits over $22 billion in debt after receiving a $16 billion bailout in 2017—should disqualify properties that suffer repeated major flood losses, Gray pivoted to federal spending priorities. She argued against reducing coverage or penalizing homeowners when major corporate tax cuts continue to add trillions to the national deficit.

"I don't think we should be giving tax breaks to major corporations and billionaires at the expense of healthcare, food, and safety," Gray argued, warning that failing to protect policyholders will leave coastal communities accessible only to those wealthy enough to self-insure.

Political Ideology, Accountable Leadership, and District 13

When asked about polls showing a growing segment of Democratic voters identifying as Democratic Socialists—and the presence of Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon on the Florida ticket—Gray declined to adopt ideological labels, anchoring her platform instead to her decades of service.

"I took an oath to the Constitution almost 40 years ago, and I upheld that oath the entire time I was in uniform," Gray said, noting she reaffirmed that oath after graduating law school and passing the Florida bar in 2025.

Foreign Policy: Taiwan and Alliances

On Indo-Pacific strategy, Patrick asked how she would vote if China were to blockade or invade Taiwan, cutting off the global supply of advanced semiconductor chips. While maintaining strategic flexibility regarding the explicit authorization of military force, Gray emphasized that the U.S. must strictly honor its international commitments. "We should be upholding our responsibilities to our partners and allies," Gray stated, comparing Taiwan's situation to NATO and Middle Eastern alliance agreements. She maintained that any congressional vote on military force would require a thorough analysis of risk, regional stability, and contractual obligations.

The Conflict in Iran and Central Command Lessons

Gray saved her sharpest foreign policy critique for the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, condemning the U.S.-led attacks on February 28th as a "reckless war of choice" conducted without a clear strategic end state.

Citing the financial and human toll, Gray noted the conflict has already cost taxpayers $38 billion—while resulting in 18 U.S. service member fatalities and over 750 wounded. Pointing to her background working under General James Mattis at U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Gray rejected the premise that continued military strikes are necessary to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz or contain Iran's enriched uranium.

"We need to stop the madness right now and stop pretending that we actually have the upper hand," Gray declared. Drawing on her CENTCOM experience resolving Houthi maritime disruptions and regional piracy, Gray insisted that bringing the full weight of regional diplomacy and international alliances to bear is the only effective way to de-escalate the conflict, protect service members, and restore global trade routes.