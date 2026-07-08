One-on-One: Senate candidate Angie Nixon outlines positions on housing, healthcare, and foreign policy

The Brief State Representative Angie Nixon said she is open to lifting the trade Embargo on Cuba. To tackle the housing affordability crisis, Nixon supports implementing rent stabilization. Nixon favors an incremental shift toward a "Medicare for All" system.



State Representative Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat known for her vocal advocacy in the Florida House, is seeking her party’s nomination in Florida’s 2026 U.S. Senate special election.

In an interview with FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick, Nixon laid out her platform centered on combating what she calls corporate greed, establishing rent stabilization, expanding healthcare access, and shifting foreign policy toward diplomacy.

From floor protest to Senate candidate

The conversation began with Nixon’s high-profile protest on the Florida House floor against congressional redistricting maps, which led to a formal reprimand for breaking decorum. Asked if she regretted the disruption or would repeat it on the U.S. Senate floor, Nixon defended her actions by questioning the value of traditional rules when democratic processes are threatened.

"What good is decorum when democracy is actively being destroyed?" Nixon said, arguing that state and federal leaders are failing to work in the best interest of everyday citizens.

When pressed on whether such disruptions prove counterproductive, Nixon pivoted to criticizing President Donald Trump and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, accusing them of prioritizing "greedy billionaires" and "corrupt corporations" over "hardworking Floridians."

Holding social media companies liable

Patrick questioned Nixon on the spread of online misinformation and whether she would support repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects social media platforms from liability over user-generated content.

Nixon stated she actively opposes disinformation and argued that online platforms should no longer receive federal legal protections. She asserted that social media executives must be held legally accountable for failing to implement proper checks and balances against harmful rhetoric.

Targeting corporate greed and tariffs

A cornerstone of Nixon’s platform is federal legislation banning corporations from inflating prices on groceries and fuel. When asked how her proposal differs from existing antitrust authority held by the FTC and DOJ, Nixon emphasized strict enforcement.

She argued that current laws lack "teeth" and proposed heavy fines, penalties, and potential jail time for corporate executives who exploit consumers.

When asked if she would be open to Nixon-era price controls, she initially stated she was "looking at all options to ensure that we help lower these costs." However, when pressed on the historical failures of past price controls, Nixon pivoted away from the concept, stating that her focus was on repealing Trump-era tariffs.

Housing crisis: Rent stabilization and caps

Addressing Florida's status as one of the least affordable states for housing, Nixon outlined a strategy focused on direct market intervention.

She said she would support federal rent stabilization in certain areas, suggesting a 10% cap on rent to protect tenants from what she described as corporate greed. Additionally, Nixon called to stop allowing private equity firms to purchase single-family homes.

To assist homebuyers, she proposed investing more money into HUD and Community Development Block Grants for down payment assistance. She blamed funding cuts for these programs on Trump-era tax legislation, arguing that the bill must be repealed.

Healthcare, property insurance, and the national debt

On healthcare, Nixon criticized opponents of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies — specifically singling out Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody — and attributed healthcare inflation to "corporate greed" and consolidation.

She proposed an incremental path toward "Medicare for All," which she said starts with extending ACA subsidies, demanding health insurance companies drive down premiums, and reforming the ACA.

Addressing concerns about the national debt, Nixon countered that a "Medicare for All" program would actually lower it, arguing it is cheaper because it would stop people from using emergency rooms as their primary care.

To address the budget, she called for ensuring billionaires and corporations pay their "fair share," while also reassessing spending at the Pentagon, noting the Department of Defense has failed audits.

Regarding property insurance, Nixon blamed corporate greed for out-of-control costs and proposed a "fully funded public option." She argued that under a public option, profits could be invested into a fund for natural disasters instead of being passed on to shareholders.

Immigration and diplomacy-first foreign policy

On immigration policy, Nixon said she supports "compassionate and comprehensive reform" to the system. She said she believes in creating a clear pathway to citizenship for mixed-status families and many Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients. When asked if crossing the border should be a crime, Nixon argued that enforcement should instead target corporations that hire and exploit undocumented workers, questioning why the "onus" is always solely on the undocumented person.

Asked if she would authorize military force to break a potential Chinese blockade or respond to an invasion of Taiwan, Nixon said the U.S. needs to "exhaust all diplomatic alternatives and efforts." She stated she would rely on advisors and scrutinize the situation before writing a "blank check to go into another war."

Regarding NATO, Nixon said she is okay with keeping U.S. commitments at their current levels or possibly increasing them in response to attacks from adversaries.

On Cuba, Nixon affirmed her support for restoring Obama-era policies. When asked about lifting the trade embargo, she said she is "open to" the idea, arguing that sanctions should target dictators and authoritarians rather than preventing citizens from accessing food and hospitals.

Bottom line

Nixon’s policy positions throughout the interview highlighted a progressive platform rooted in economic populism and corporate accountability. Across domestic issues like housing, healthcare, and inflation, she repeatedly blamed "corporate greed" for rising costs.

To address those issues, she called for getting "big money" out of politics and ensuring billionaires and highly profitable corporations pay their "fair share." She stated she would use the Senate platform to push for fines and penalties against executives who inflate prices, repeatedly framing her campaign as an effort to advocate for "hardworking Floridians."