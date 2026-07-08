‘Heartless’ Florida man accused of locking malnourished puppy in garage without food or water

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The Brief Flagler County deputies arrested a man after a 10-week-old puppy died from starvation inside a locked Palm Coast garage. Investigators discovered the severely malnourished dog hid away without food, water or light on Sunset Boulevard. The puppy died from organ failure caused by severe neglect, facing what the sheriff called heartless treatment.



A puppy starved to death inside a locked garage after deputies say her owner repeatedly left her behind without food or water for weeks.

Flagler County arrest

What we know:

Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office went to an apartment on Sunset Boulevard on July 1 after residents found a severely malnourished dog inside a locked detached garage.

Animal Control officers removed the dog for treatment.

A veterinarian said the ten-week-old Bluetick Coonhound/Australian Shepherd mix had no pre-existing condition that would explain her malnourished condition and attributed her death on July 4 to organ failure caused by starvation.

Deputies said the puppy belonged to Chance Jones, 18, of Palm Coast, who got her in April.

The 10-week-old puppy receives treatment after being found severely malnourished inside a locked Palm Coast garage. Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Jones reportedly told deputies he was frequently away from home for extended periods and left the puppy behind, feeding her only when he returned every few weeks.

On June 30, investigators said Jones brought the puppy to an apartment on Sunset Boulevard and hid her in the garage because he didn't want anyone to see her condition. He told deputies he never took her to a veterinarian.

Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and unlawful confinement of an animal.

Chance Jones, 18, was booked by Flagler County deputies on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and unlawful confinement of an animal. Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if anyone else lived at the apartment or heard the animal during her confinement. It remains unclear how long the dog was left completely alone in the dark before neighbors discovered her.

Side-by-side images show the emaciated condition of the puppy after animal control officers removed her from a detached garage on Sunset Boulevard. Courtesy: Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff responds to abuse

What they're saying:

"This is one of the most heartless things I've seen in my career," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "That puppy couldn't tell anyone she needed help, and Chance Jones chose to hide her instead of giving her the basic care that would have kept her alive. If you can't take care of an animal, don't take one in, because we will be the voice for a helpless animal and hold you accountable when you neglect an animal or even worse, starve an animal to death."