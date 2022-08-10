One-on-one with J.R. Gaillot: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture candidate calls for firearm insurance

J.R. Gaillot is a Democrat running in the 2022 midterm elections to replace Nikki Fried as the commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which handles the issuance of firearms permits.

Gaillot says one of his main concerns is that Floridians are not required to carry liability insurance to own a gun.

He said, "we're not here to take anybody's guns away."

J.R. Gaillot, candidate for commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

"You need insurance for your home, for even a golf cart in Florida, but not a gun? It doesn't make any sense."

Gaillot laid out his plan for how legislation would be written, how insurance companies could handle the measure, and what it would mean for gun owners in Florida.