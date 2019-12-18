Expand / Collapse search

One person dies after crashing into former Brandon car wash

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Hillsborough County deputies and paramedics responded to the Extreme Car Wash near Lumsden and Durant road. One car left the roadway, through a construction zone and into the car wash.

BRANDON, Fla. - At least one person is dead following a crash in the Brandon area, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Lumsden Road and Durant Road. First responders said a vehicle went off the road, through a construction area and into what was a building that once houses a business called Extreme Clean Car Wash.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. The deceased occupant has not been identified. It's unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A photo from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the vehicle sitting on its roof.


 