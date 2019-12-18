One person dies after crashing into former Brandon car wash

article

At least one person is dead following a crash in the Brandon area, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Lumsden Road and Durant Road. First responders said a vehicle went off the road, through a construction area and into what was a building that once houses a business called Extreme Clean Car Wash.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. The deceased occupant has not been identified. It's unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

A photo from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows the vehicle sitting on its roof.



