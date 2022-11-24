One person hospitalized following Dunedin fire

On Thanksgiving morning, a fire broke out at a Dunedin home, sending one person to the hospital.

According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the fire occurred at 1695 Lakeview Lane. They received a report around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they said there was heavy fire in the single story residence.

One person was found laying outside the building and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, fire officials said. One other patient was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.