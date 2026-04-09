One person injured after shooting in Ybor City: TPD

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The Brief A Thursday morning shooting has left one man in the hospital, according to the Tampa Police Department. TPD said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. This was an isolated incident, and TPD is investigating the motive for the shooting.



One person was injured following a shooting on North 22nd Street in Tampa Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, just before 1 a.m. officers received a report about a shooting in the 2800 block of North 22nd Street.

Upon arrival, TPD said both the suspect and victim had left the scene, but evidence of the shooting was found in the parking lot of a closed business.

Just minutes later, TPD said the male victim arrived at Tampa General Hospital after driving to the hospital. They have non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the leg.

What we don't know:

TPD said the motive for the shooting is under investigation, but they believe this is an isolated incident.