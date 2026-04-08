Determined detective believes she can solve 2003 Bradenton murder: ‘Her life counted’

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The Brief 41-year-old Denisha Williams was found beaten to death in her Bradenton apartment in 2003 and her sister is now speaking publicly for the first time, hoping to finally bring justice. Investigators say the case is solvable using modern DNA testing and genetic genealogy, but funding remains a challenge. Detectives believe the killer is someone Denisha knew and that their name could already be in the case files.



On February 27, 2003, as Michael Jordan took the court during one of the final games of his career, Denisha Williams was at home in her Bradenton apartment, watching the game.

What we know:

She was on the phone with her younger sister, Anna Brookins, but cut the conversation short.

"I had to get off the phone because basketball was on," Brookins recalled.

It would be the last time they ever spoke. By morning, Williams was dead.

The Crime:

The next day, Bradenton police were called to the apartment complex after a neighbor reported water leaking into their unit.

Detectives said that water was coming from Williams’ bathtub.

Inside the bathroom, investigators found the 41-year-old beaten to death.

"It was definitely a very brutal crime scene," said Bradenton Detective Sherry Nichols. "You can tell that Denisha did not give her life up easily. She definitely fought for her life."

A Life Remembered:

More than two decades later, Anna Brookins is speaking publicly for the first time about her sister’s murder.

"Very outspoken, a very outgoing person, loved life, loved family. She was living her best life and someone decided to come and take that and cut that short," Brookins said.

Denisha grew up in a large family in Sarasota.

"I'm number eight. Denisha was number seven. We were extremely close because of the way we was raised and the way we grew up," Brookins said.

Dig deeper:

She was born ‘Donald’ but later transitioned and lived openly as her true self, with the full support of her loved ones.

"It doesn't matter how you live your life. We still are all children of God," Brookins said.

The loss devastated the family.

Their mother died shortly after the murder, never knowing who killed her daughter.

"My mom died of a broken heart because she never got over it," Brookins said.

The Case Goes Cold:

Investigators say this was no random break-in. Denisha was known for being cautious with multiple locks on her doors.

"You have a better chance of getting into Fort Knox," Brookins said. "So it was someone that she knew."

Early leads focused on two people close to Williams who were in the area at the time.

But DNA evidence later ruled them out as the killers. With no arrests, the case went cold.

Push For Justice:

"It's not going to heal the wound, but it will give a little ease to the family. Justice is very important," Brookins said.

She put her faith in Detective Sherry Nichols, who took over the case two years ago. Nichols believes it is solvable.

"I will say there is some evidence left behind by the offender to show a clear motive," Nichols said, but she cannot share more than that at this time.

She says the killer made mistakes and was ‘sloppy.’

"One hundred percent, it is solvable. We just have to have that right piece of evidence," Nichols said.

Using Geneology:

Nichols is now pushing to use advanced DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify a suspect, though funding remains a hurdle.

She also notes a challenge: people of color are often underrepresented in genealogy databases, making matches more difficult.

She hopes many will consider ‘opting in’ to databases when they do ancestorial DNA tests.

What we don't know:

The case file is massive, filled with interviews, search warrants, and decades of investigative work.

Nichols believes the answer may already be there.

"I definitely believe that our suspect is in one of these binders," she said.

When asked if she has a strong suspicion:

"One hundred percent, yes."

Plea For The Truth:

For Denisha's sister, the wait for justice has lasted 23 years.

Brookins keeps photos of her sister in her home, talking to her every day.

"I say, ‘Good morning, how you doing? I love you. I miss you.’ I just keep her alive in my memories and in my heart," Brookins said.

Now, Brookins is urging anyone with information to come forward. She said it’s been long enough and pleads with the people who knew her and Denisha back then to finally give their family some peace.

"Somebody say something. Somebody heard something," Brookins said.

"She Counted":

On Detective Nichols’ desk sits a photo that continues to drive her work: a picture of a T-shirt Denisha was wearing the day she was killed. It was a T-shirt they gave out during the census that year.

It reads: "I count."

"That really resonated with me," Nichols said. "Because she did count. Her life counted and every life that is taken counts."

What's next:

There is a reward for information on the murder of Denisha Williams.

You can call Bradenton police directly and be anonymous or file a tip through Crime Stoppers.

Detective Nichols emphasized those tips are truly anonymous, and all information remains confidential.