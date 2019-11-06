One wounded in shooting at Clearwater convenience store
CLEARWATER, Fla. - One person was shot at a convenience store in Clearwater, and police said the shooter was arrested.
Clearwater police and paramedics responded to a report of a shooting around 8 a.m. at Evans Quik Mart, located at 905 Palmetto Street. They said an adult male was wounded and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
A suspect is in custody. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.
The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.