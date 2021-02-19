'Operation Broken Hearts': Police arrest 37 in child sex trafficking operation

article

Phoenix police say 37 people have been arrested in connection to a large scale child sex crimes and human trafficking operation.

The Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler Police Departments partnered with Homeland Security and the Arizona Attorney General's Office for "Operation Broken Hearts," an undercover operation targeting sexual predators engaged in child sex crimes and human trafficking, authorities said on Feb. 19.

"Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites and apps which are commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts with children," read a portion of a Phoenix police statement.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Police say the suspects, who range in ages from 21 to 66 years old, solicited sex acts with undercover officers and were subsequently arrested.

Advertisement

RELATED: Phoenix Police: 11 people arrested, accused of child sex-related crimes

If you have information about someone being trafficked, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888, or visit humantraffickinghotline.org.