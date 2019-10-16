'Operation Green Light' eases traffic fines for Pinellas residents with suspended driver's license

article

Pinellas County is giving people with unpaid traffic fines and suspended licenses the “green light” to get back behind the wheel.

A new forgiveness program, called Operation Green Light, in Pinellas County starts Wednesday, October 16. It allows county residents with a suspended driver's license to pay the fees to get their licenses reinstated.

You can get those fees cut by up to 25% if you sign up for a payment plan. You also have to make a down payment.

It all takes place at the Pinellas Justice Center in Clearwater. The clerk's office will be open for payments to be made Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.