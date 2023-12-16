OREO announces first-of-its-kind puffer ‘snacket’

article

OREO unveiled a new sample clothing item this winter season called a puffer "snacket."

The popular cookie, known for its classic black-and-white aesthetic, released a first-of-its-kind jacket to make snacking on the go that much easier.

The company's take on the popular winter coat has crush-proof pockets using unique technology and anti-melt material — which ensures that OREOs are kept at the perfect temperature, according to the brand’s parent company, Mondelez International.

OREO UNVEILS THE MOST OREO OREO

The test sample jacket is a bright blue hue, which also includes a cookie dispenser so that people can easily share OREOs when out and about.

Mondelez also said the jacket has shape-shifting technology — which allows the wearer of the jacket to have a hands-free snack-sharing experience.

The puffer jacket has OREO-branded lining, a cookie arm patch and a zipper in the shape of a mini OREO, according to Mondelez.

OREO GIVING $100K IN PRIZES TO PEOPLE WHO DECORATE EARLY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

OREO’s "puffer snacket" took over 100 hours to create, the company said — and it had five prior versions before the clothing item was perfected.

The OREO puffer snacket is currently not available for purchase — but the company is open to selling it if demand is strong enough. (Mondelez International/Tom Harrison / Fox News)

Mondelez International brand manager Josep Sallares said in a media statement that the OREO puffer snacket is a "great example of how we can inject some playfulness at a time of year that’s often quite stressful."

But if you want to get your own puffer snacket this holiday season — you might have to wait a bit longer.

"Although this particular jacket is not available to purchase, we won’t rule out a return by popular demand in the future," he noted.

The jacket is a bright blue hue and has intriguing details, including a mini OREO zipper on the front. (Mondelez International/Tom Harrison / Fox News) Expand

Plunge Creations fashion designer Samara Potter helped develop the prototype.

She said in a media statement that the design was inspired by "snack-core" — "an emerging fashion trend that fuses street style with functions that make snacking on the go feasible."

Potter also said the creators "hope this new style inspires people to playfully enjoy their favorite snack on the go."