Orlando college student sets Guinness World Records in juggling

The Brief Aidan Webster, a senior at Eckerd College, has set multiple Guinness World Records for juggling. The 21-year-old set the world record for the longest amount of time juggling knives and flaming torches. He says that juggling runs in his family, and he plans to attempt to set more Guinness World Records in the future.



He's one of the best jugglers in the world, and if you get the chance to see him in action, you'll see why.

Aidan Webster juggling flaming torches.

This year, 21-year-old Aidan Webster—a senior at Eckerd College—set multiple Guinness World Records for the longest amount of time juggling knives and flaming torches.

You could say Webster has juggling in the genes.

The backstory:

"Juggling was something that my father and my uncle did and, of course, I wanted to learn because, as a kid, when you see somebody doing something you find interesting, you want to kind of figure out how to do it," Webster said.

Aidan Webster juggling.

He's been teaching himself how to juggle since he was seven, growing up in Pennsylvania.

Now a senior at Eckerd College , he reached a major feat, setting Guinness World Records in juggling.

"I sent some emails to Guinness that said, hey, you don't have this record cataloged yet. Can we make it happen? And after about two years of emails and lots of kinds of persuading, they eventually made it a thing," Webster said.

Dig deeper:

Webster set the world record for the longest time juggling knives, juggling five for 52.17 seconds.

He also set the world record for the longest time for juggling flaming torches, juggling three for five minutes and 2.31 seconds.

Aidan Webster juggling flaming torches.

What they're saying:

"Getting in the book was not something I was expecting at all. I think it was like about 2,000 records or so that were actually in the book this year out of the like 30,000 broken from that year," Webster said. "So, to be in the book is very crazy. That usually doesn't happen. I just got very lucky."

When it comes to being an expert juggler, Webster says it takes extreme focus and the ability to focus on multiple things at once and know where your hands are without looking at them.

"It means that you've pretty much blocked everything else out, and if, even for a second, you break, great concentration the whole cascade falls apart," Webster said.

What's next:

As Webster explains, this is just the beginning. He says he plans to challenge himself and set more Guinness World Records in the future.

"For me, it's definitely a form of therapy when life gets stressful. I've got something that can pull my attention away from all the other stresses around me, and it's completely meditative," Webster said.

