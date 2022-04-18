Orlando FreeFall death: Operator made 'manual adjustments' to Tyre Sampson's seat, report says

The forensic investigation into how 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park concluded that one of the ride's harness sensors had been manually adjusted, falsely providing a safety OK, when Sampson was, in fact, not properly secured, according to the report's findings.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said that findings by Quest Engineering, a forensics company hired by the state, determined that the operator of the Orlando FreeFall made manual adjustments to the ride's harness sensor "resulting in it being unsafe."

"The report confirms that manual adjustments had been made to the sensor for the seat in question that allowed the harness to restraints opening to be almost double that of the normal restraints opening range," Fried said during a Monday afternoon press conference.

"These misadjustments allowed the safety lights to illuminate improperly satisfying the rides electronic safety mechanisms, that allowed the ride to operate even though Mr. Sampson was not properly secured in the seat."

Fried said that there are many other potential contributing factors that may have played a role in the incident and the investigation continues.

The drop tower will remain closed indefinitely, Fried said.

Fried promised earlier this month a "complete and thorough investigation" into how Tyre Sampson fell from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park. She also emphasized that her agency would not jump to any conclusions until that investigation was completed, and the report is released.

Sampson fell to his death from the ride on Thursday, March 24 while visiting Orlando with another family from St. Louis, Missouri.

He and friends went on Orlando FreeFall, a vertical ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air and then free-falls several hundred feet to the ground.

Sampson died after falling off the ride. An operating manual for the Orlando FreeFall states that the maximum passenger weight is just over 286 pounds. Sampson was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and reportedly weighed 360 pounds.

Florida House of Representative member Geraldine Thompson, who represents parts of Orlando, said rides should be required by law to display any height or weight restriction.

FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot, both owned by The Slingshot Group, opened at ICON Park in December 2021. Based on the operations manual that was provided to the state and its inspection, both rides passed their initial inspections with no deficiencies, Commissioner Fried said.

Both rides have been shut down since March 24.

