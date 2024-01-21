Ormond Beach man dies after car flips on I-75: FHP

article

A 38-year-old man from Ormond Beach died after a crash early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the man was headed south in the inside lane of I-75 near the Bee Ridge Road exit just before 1 a.m.

The man was driving a 2009 Infinity two-door, according to FHP. Troopers say the Infinity drove off the road, entered the west grass shoulder and flipped.

The 38-year-old was ejected and died at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.