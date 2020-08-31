Orphaned otter pup finds new home at ZooTampa

article

There's a new resident at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Tampa: an otter pup.

Zoo officials announced Monday morning they have taken in the orphaned otter, and named it Quigley. They said he was found alone with injuries to his tail. He was just a few weeks old.

"Due to his injuries and young age he was deemed nonreleasable and has now found his home at ZooTampa," according to a statement.

ZooTampa shared some photos of the young otter, including a close-up of its dark nose pad and one where he is wrapped in a blanket much larger than him.

It's unclear whether Quigley can be seen by visitors just yet, or if he will remain behind the scenes.