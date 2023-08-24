Oulson Family Foundation hosts second fundraiser for kids impacted by gun violence

Nearly a decade after her husband was killed in a movie theater shooting in Pasco County, a widow is making sure children affected by gun violence know they're not alone.

Nicole Oulson's nonprofit, the Oulson Family Foundation, is in its second year and is now preparing for its second golf tournament fundraiser next month.

Oulson launched the charity as a way to raise money for kids who were directly or indirectly impacted by gun violence.

"Seeing firsthand what my daughter went through and going from two incomes down to one income and the challenges of medical bills and counseling and education assistance and things like that, it's hard. And so now we have an opportunity to give back to other children," Oulson told FOX 13 Thursday.

In 2014, Nicole and her husband, Chad Oulson, were at the movies in Wesley Chapel when and argument broke out between Chad, 43, and Curtis Reeves, a retired Tampa Police captain, because Chad was texting in the theater. The dispute ended when Reeves fired one shot that ended Chad's life.

Nicole's daughter, Lexy, wasn't even 2 years old at the time of her father's death and was at home when it happened.

"She was too young at the time to understand it all. But now she also doesn't have any of her own memories of her dad. So I have to continue his legacy," said Nicole.

Last year, a jury acquitted Reeves on all charges. Reeves, who was 71 at the time of the incident. He argued that he feared for his life and felt threatened by the younger Oulson as the encounter escalated.

During a "Stand Your Ground" hearing in 2017, Reeves' attorneys said surveillance video showed Oulson throwing his cell phone at Reeves, lunging at him, and snatching a bucket of popcorn from his lap. They also said Oulson threw the popcorn back in Reeves' face.

Nicole didn't agree with the verdict, but launched her foundation as a way to move forward.

"That's our focus every day, getting my daughter involved and giving back to the community," Oulson explained. "I know it's what Chad would want. I know he would not want us to focus on the negative and the bad and dwell and be sad and unhappy. He would want us to go out and make something out of this."

The organization's upcoming golf tournament is scheduled for Sep. 25 at 9 a.m. at The Club at Cheval in Lutz.

