Out-of-state field trips canceled for many Florida students

Coronavirus concerns are halting some out-of-state field trips following new recommendations Tuesday for Florida’s public school districts.

The Florida Department of Education has suggested that schools consider canceling school-sponsored field trips that involve air travel.

In Hillsborough County, the district has 32 registered school trips in March and April, and 11 of them involve flying on plane out of Florida. The students on the 11 trips scheduled to fly out of state won't be able to go anymore, according to spokesperson Grayson Kamm. However, not all trips are impacted right now.

“If you're traveling out of state on a charter bus, on a school bus, or private cars, that's okay. If you're traveling in-state as well, that's okay,” said Kamm.

Hillsborough school officials said the new development comes from the state departments of education and health, so they have to follow it.

“We do have students who are set to leave in the next few days and this is not great news to hear. We understand that. But when it comes to our students’ health and safety and our staff's health and safety, it's one of these things that has to take priority in this situation,” said Kamm.

Hillsborough County school officials said they are working with the groups who were planning to fly, and they will keep track of any costs where people aren't able to get refunds. Current, officials said, there is no evidence of coronavirus in any of the schools.

Kamm said the groups were all small, ranging from a handful of students to a classroom-size.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk County schools have all announced plans to cancel planned field trips involving air travel.

Manatee County schools said on its social media pages it will review out of state travel based on the CDC’s list of high-risk areas.