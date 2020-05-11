Out-of-work Floridians must request benefits through unemployment website every two weeks

article

Unemployment continues to be one of the biggest headaches for Floridians with multiple glitches with the filing process. While the governor said money is starting to reach those without a job, there are some changes people need to be aware of in order to keep those checks coming in.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced this weekend that for Floridians who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will need to check back in with the Connect website every two weeks to confirm they are still unemployment in order to receive benefits.

This step was previously waived by the governor to relieve stress for Floridians and also to alleviate the pressure on the unemployment website which has struggled to process the record number of unemployment claims.

