Over 100 New Florida Laws Take Effect Tuesday — Here’s What to Know

Starting Tuesday, Floridians will see major legal changes across the state as more than 100 new laws take effect. Among the most talked-about: a statewide ban on fluoride in public water systems, tougher penalties for animal cruelty, and new limits on what can be built inside state parks.

Florida will become the second state in the country—after Utah—to prohibit fluoride in public water systems. The new law, backed by Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers, takes effect July 1.

"When you do this in the water supply you are taking the choice away from someone who may not want to have overexposure to fluoride," DeSantis said at a recent public event.

Fluoride has long been added to drinking water to reduce tooth decay, and dental organizations have pushed back on the ban, citing decades of health benefits.

Stricter Animal Cruelty Laws

Several laws will take aim at animal abuse. One, known as Dexter’s Law, is named after a rescue dog who was later found beheaded in a Pinellas County park.

Increases penalties for aggravated animal cruelty

Creates a public online database of convicted animal abusers

Animal advocates say the law is a long time coming.

"I’m watching these cases; I have a spreadsheet," said Elizabeth Olson, founder of the Animal Justice Task Force. "There are already cases not being prosecuted that we’ll probably go public with."

Another measure—Trooper’s Law—will make it a felony to restrain or abandon a dog during natural disasters or evacuations. Violators could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

No More Hotels in State Parks

A new law will ban large-scale development projects—like golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels—inside Florida’s state parks.

The move follows public backlash to a 2023 state proposal that would have allowed for such amenities. Governor DeSantis ultimately withdrew that plan.

