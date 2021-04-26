Over 100 new movies, shows joining Tubi in May including James Bond franchise, ‘Cast Away’

article

Tubi is adding over a hundred new titles to its ever-growing collection of movies and shows that the entire family can enjoy at no cost.

Starting in May, FOX’s free streaming service will have blockbuster hits like the full "Divergent" franchise with Shailene Woodley and Theo James. Viewers will also get treated to over 20 titles from the James Bond franchise with Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan, and classics like "Cast Away" with Tom Hanks and "The Nanny" starring Fran Drescher.

Here are all of the new titles coming to Tubi starting May 1:

James Bond Highlights

A View to Kill (1985)

Casino Royale (1954)

Casino Royale (1967)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1963)

Everything or Nothing: Untold Story (2012)

From Russia With Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Moonraker (1979)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Action

24 Hours to Live (2017)

American Assassin (2017)

Cross Wars (2017)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Divergent - full franchise in English & Spanish (2014-2016)

Drive Angry (2011)

Kickboxer (1989)

Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Set Up (2011)

Ticking Clock (2011)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Losers (2010)

The Raid: Redemption (2011)

Black CinemaAkeelah and the Bee (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Baggage Claim (2013)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Little Man (2006)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Proud Mary (2018)

The Caveman’s Valentine (2001)

Traffik (2018)

Comedy

17 Again (2009)

How to be a Latin Lover (2017)

Freaks of Nature (2015)

I Do...Until I Don’t (2017)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Multiplicity (1996)

Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

The House Bunny (2008)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Welcome to the Jungle (2013)

Drama

Ali (2001)

Cast Away (2000)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Dragonfly (2002)

Draft Day (2014)

Feed (2017)

Foxcatcher (2014)

Touched With Fire (2015)

The Door in the Floor (2004)

The Experiment (2010)

The Prestige (2006)

Waking the Dead (2000)

Warrior (2011) - starting 5/5

Vantage Point (2008)

Horror

Astral (2018) - 5/15

Curve (2015)

Darkness Falls (2019)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Rosewood Lane (2011)

The Blair Witch Project (1999) - starting 5/21

The Crazies (2010)

The Descent (2005)

Kids & Family

Another Cinderella Story (2008)

August Rush (2007)

Bionicle: The Legend Reborn (2009)

Free Willy (4 movies) (1993 - 2010)

Heidi (2015)

Imagine That (2009)

Knight Rusty (2013)

Little Big League (1994)

Popstar (2005)

Scales: Mermaids are Real (2017) - starting 5/3

Shaun the Sheep (2015)

Shopkins (3 movies) (2016-2018)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Snow Queen’s Revenge (1996)

The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle (1997)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Water Horse (2012)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Veggietales (25 movies) (1995 - 2015)

Sci-Fi & Thriller

A Perfect Getaway (2009)

After Earth (2013) - starting 5/15

Attack the Block (2011)

Bionic Ever After? (1994)

Brazil (1985)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Cloverfield (2008)

Criminal (2016)

Knock Knock (2015)

Now You See Me (2013)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

The International (2009)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

TV Series

Fantasy Island (1977)

Fantasy Island (1998)

Let’s Be Real (2020) - starting 5/13

Scooby and Scrappy Doo (1979)

Scooby-Doo Where Are You? (1969)

Sheena (2000)

The Flying Nun (1967)

The Flintstones (1960)

The Nanny (1993) - first 2 seasons

The Monkees (1966)

V.I.P (1998) - first 2 seasons

Zorro (1990) - first 2 seasons

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S2 and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.