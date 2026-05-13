Over 250 illegal gambling machines, $120K seized in Operation Silent Spin

The Brief The Manatee County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with several agencies, dismantled a multi-location illegal gambling operation. Seizures included over 250 illegal gambling machines and $120,000. The Florida Gaming Control Commission emphasized the dangers of participating in illegal gambling operations.



The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced the dismantling of a multi-location illegal gambling operation last week in partnership with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) and Homeland Security Investigations.

What we know:

Operation Silent Spin resulted in the following seizures:

155 illegal slot machines and $78,483 from Spin City Arcade

61 illegal slot machines and $24,157 from an unnamed arcade

49 illegal slot machines and $18,157 from Mike’s Arcade

"These illegal gambling businesses are not harmless storefront operations. They attract crime, generate illicit cash economies, and create serious public safety risks for surrounding communities," said L. Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement for the FGCC.

The FGCC wanted to emphasize how dangerous illegal gambling rings can be. Underground gambling operations are often associated with large amounts of cash, limited security, weapons, drugs, trafficking and predatory schemes targeting unsuspecting patrons.

"Operation Silent Spin sends a clear message: if you are operating illegal gambling in Florida, we are coming for your machines, your money, and your criminal enterprise," said Herold. "As illegal gambling activity continues to grow statewide, including in southwest Florida, the FGCC remains committed to aggressively dismantling these operations before they evolve into larger organized criminal networks."

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were arrested in connection to the illegal gambling operation.

What's next:

The FGCC said any concerns about illegal gambling activities or facilities in Florida can be reported online here, or by emailing Tipline@FlGaming.gov.