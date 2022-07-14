Over-development concerns drive residents to oppose TradeWinds expansion

article

Residents against a massive proposed TradeWinds Island Resorts expansion are urging their neighbors to show their opposition during a community meeting hosted by the developers on Thursday night.

In a letter to neighboring property owners dated June 22, TradeWinds managing director Bob LaCasse said the meeting is being held for residents to learn about the expansion plans.

"All persons are welcome to attend, ask questions, and provide comments about the proposed project, " LaCasse wrote.

Opponents claim that the resort only sent out meeting invitation letters to a small number of residents within a few blocks of the projects and failed to notify all the residents of St. Pete Beach.

Here's a look a the site plan for the TradeWinds Island Resorts in St. Pete Beach.

According to the developer, the expansion plans include the construction of 650 additional hotel rooms in three new high-rises, beachfront hotel buildings. The project would also include an expansion of 33,000 square feet of conference facilities, including a new 20,000 square foot ballroom, new retail space, three new swimming pools, three new parking garages including more than 2,000 additional spaces, and new landscaping throughout the site.

Those against the expansion have organized under the name 'Protect Saint Pete Beach.' They view the community as a small beach town already plagued by traffic and congestion and under the threat of over-development. An online petition called 'Say NO to TradeWinds 650 Room Expansion in St Pete Beach' has garnered more than 1,300 signatures.

Rendering of TradeWinds Island Resorts expansion plan

According to the petition, its purpose is to "request that the mayor, city commission, planning division, and zoning division:

1. Reject any plans that allow for 650 additional hotel rooms

2. Reject any plans to build new beach-front high-rise building

3. Reject any plans to build 2,113 parking spaces

4. Reject any plan for more conference and ballroom facilities

Yard signs that read 'NO HOTEL EXPANSION' can be seen along Gulf Boulevard, with residents expressing their concerns regarding over-development at the commission meetings.

"All this falls on deaf ears with the pro-development mayor, city commission, and city manager," said Adrian Petrila, a real estate agent and founder of the online petition.

The expansion is planned to be built in four non-continuous phases with an estimated start of construction in 2024 and estimated completion of the last phase in 2034.