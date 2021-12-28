FHP: Overturned tanker dumps 200 gallons of fuel on I-75 after 'catastrophic failure of tire'

article

Traffic began building during the morning rush hour in Sarasota County after a tanker overturned, spilling about 200 gallons of fuel onto the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers have closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 just north of Charlotte County. Troopers said the 40-year-old male driver from Palm Harbor was traveling in the outside lane when there was a "catastrophic failure of a tire." The vehicle ended up traveling to the right, into a grassy shoulder. Then, the fuel tanker struck a fence line.

The view from SkyFOX shows the overturned tanker in a wooded area, east of the traffic lanes. Foam was also spotted, but officials have not said whether a fire occurred.

Troopers said the tanker driver was taken to a Sarasota Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen, but traffic appears to be getting by on the left shoulder.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.