PA highway pileup: Rt. 581 shut down after more than 70 cars involved in crash, state police say

Published 
Updated 5:42PM
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Cumberland county pile up article

More than 70 cars were involved in a crash on Rt. 581 in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, state police say. Credit: FOX 43) (FOX 43)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - More than 70 cars were involved in a crash in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, during Saturday afternoon's winter storm, state police say. 

According to State Trooper Megan Ammerman, 73 cars were involved in the crash. 

Multiple people were injured, but none of the injuries are life-threatening, police say. 

The road is expected to be closed for several more hours. 

Drivers trapped on the highway were transported to the New Cumberland Borough Fire Department by buses, according to police. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 