The Brief Marques Baker, 21, was arrested after allegedly running from a traffic stop in Bartow and resisting deputies who tried to take him into custody, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found two firearms and less than 20 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, including a pistol reported stolen from Winter Haven. Baker faces several charges, including two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer.



A convicted felon is facing several charges after Polk County deputies said he ran from a traffic stop in Bartow, was hit by a Taser in the testicles and was found with two firearms, including one reported stolen.

Bartow traffic stop arrest

What we know:

Marques Baker, 21, of Bartow, was arrested Nov. 17 after deputies stopped a Toyota sedan near U.S. Highway 60 and Flamingo Drive because its temporary license plate was not properly attached to the vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

During the traffic stop, a deputy said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. The affidavit said that Baker, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was seen trying to empty a small baggie containing a green, leafy substance.

According to PCSO, deputies told Baker to get out of the vehicle so they could gather his information. As they spoke, Baker resorted to one of the oldest tricks in the book – he pointed to the right and asked, "What happened over there?"

When the deputy looked, Baker ran east toward a field near Highway 60 before continuing north into a wooded area, according to the affidavit.

A deputy deployed a Taser, but the first cartridge did not make contact. A second cartridge hit Baker in the testicles, causing him to fall. Baker got back up and continued trying to get away, the affidavit said.

Deputies eventually took Baker into custody after he resisted their attempts to handcuff him. During the struggle, Baker is accused of hitting a deputy on the head, knocking off the deputy's hat.

Stolen pistol and felony gun history

Dig deeper:

A search of the vehicle turned up less than 20 grams of marijuana and two firearms inside a duffel bag behind the driver's seat, according to the affidavit.

One firearm, a Palmetto State Armory Dagger Compact 9 mm pistol, had been reported stolen on Aug. 21 from Winter Haven, investigators said. The second firearm was described as a brown AR-style pistol with an extended magazine.

The affidavit also said that a field test of the suspected marijuana indicated a THC concentration greater than 1%, above Florida's 0.3% legal limit for hemp.

A records check showed Baker had prior convictions involving possession of ammunition by a convicted felon in August 2024 and attempted possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida delinquent in February 2025.

While speaking to investigators, Baker did not directly admit to possessing the firearms but said he needed them for protection and that "in 2026, everybody needs guns in Florida," according to the affidavit.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies asked Baker why he ran. Baker allegedly responded, "Well man, I just gotta tell ya, I knew I was going to state prison, and I had to give it a try."

What charges does Baker face?

What's next:

Baker faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Grand theft of a firearm

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer with violence,

Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis

Resisting an officer without violence

Attempted tampering with evidence

Keeping a public nuisance structure for drug activity

Baker was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center for medical clearance after his arrest.

What they're saying:

Judd said Baker had previously posted a photo on social media showing himself pointing a gun, with another firearm resting on his lap, despite his prior felony convictions.

"I mean, how many brain cells do you have to be a convicted felon and advertise online that you are in possession of a firearm while you're a convicted felon," Judd said. "Wake up Marquis, you're gonna be eating turkey off a square loaf. Happy Thanksgiving."

Second firearm ownership

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to determine whether the second gun seized from the vehicle — a brown AR-style pistol with an extended magazine — was also stolen, according to Sheriff Judd.