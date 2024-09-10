Palm Harbor man used ‘unjustifiable force’ to break puppy’s leg: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Palm Harbor man is facing animal cruelty charges after detectives say he broke his dog’s leg.

Pinellas County deputies said Dairon Molina, 22, brought his 11-month-old labrador mix puppy named Rose to an emergency vet with a broken leg on August 30.

After being examined, officials stated that Rose may need to have her leg amputated due to the severity of injuries to her right femur, which did not appear to be accidental.

Officials say Rose suffered a broken right femur and her injury did not appear to be accidental. Images are courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Molina was Rose’s sole caretaker when she was hurt, and her injury was from unjustifiable force.

On September 9, 2024, detectives said they met with Molina, and he gave inconsistent statements about how Rose's injury occurred.

Molina surrendered ownership of Rose.

Dairon Molina mugshot courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested and charged with one count of cruelty to animals.

The case is still under investigation.

