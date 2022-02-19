Parents of Lakeland murder-suicide victim adopt granddaughters

Christmas Eve 2019 is a day Karen Ramsey says she will never forget. A tragedy changed the course of her life forever.

Police say her daughter Racheal Ramsey and her friend, Chris Pine were shot and killed in front of four children at her home, by her ex-boyfriend, Leighton Josephs.

Ramsey’s daughters Athena and Meisha were two of the children inside the home when the shooting happened. Josephs was the father of those two girls.

"They’re starting to talk about it a little more. We were really worried about Meisha especially, the oldest one because she witnessed everything but was not saying anything," Karen Ramsey said.

Since then, grandparents, Karen and Terry Ramsey have been in a legal battle to adopt the girls. In a virtual hearing on February 10, a judge finally granted that petition.

"I cried and cried. It was relief and joyful that it was finally done," Ramsey said.

The girls also expressed their relief now that the adoption is final.

"I had a teacher yesterday, and he told me he’s even noticed that since the adoption is final that the girls, they seem happier, that they’re more relieved," Ramsey said.

To celebrate, William Dunn of Take A Kid Fishing Inc. put together a celebration parade through the streets of Lakeland that included members of law enforcement and people in the community.

"People just go on with their everyday lives, but these people took time out of their day to come on this ride to celebrate with this family, and I’m sure it means the world to them," Dunn said.

"It’s a little overwhelming. Everybody has been so supportive of us and our family the last two years," Ramsey said.

The group says they will continue to be there for these girls including a fishing trip planned for the near future.