Parrish mother says teacher dragged her son across classroom, sat on him

The Brief A Manatee County teacher has been removed from a classroom at Barbara Harvey K-8 School pending an investigation. The district says other staff members reported an incident after they say a teacher dragged a student by his feet across the classroom. The student's mother says DCF told her the teacher then sat on her son's stomach with her knees, at which time the student urinated on himself.



A Parrish mother is searching for answers after she said her son went through an experience no four-year-old should ever face.

The backstory:

Briana Purington said her son was dragged across his classroom floor and sat on by his teacher.

For Purington, the last three weeks have been filled with many emotions.

"I was heartbroken, just hearing that and hearing that something happened physically," she said.

Purington's son, AJ is 4-years-old and attended VPK at Barabara A. Harvey K-8 in Parrish.

"He does have disabilities, but he was not protected by his teacher at school," Purington told FOX 13.

What they're saying:

Three weeks ago, as Briana picked her son up from school, she said the principal asked to talk.

She said she was told AJ's teacher had been removed from the classroom pending an investigation, after three other staff members reported an incident that occurred one day earlier around nap time.

"The principal initially stated he was dragged by his feet to his mat," she recalled.

An hour later, Purington said DCF was at her house.

"DCF also told me he was sat on by the teacher with her knees on his stomach, restraining him to the mat. In the process in all of this he urinated on himself, and she refused to change him," said Purington.

Her son was born with a genetic disorder which impacts his colon and kidneys.

"The moment the DCF worker told me all I could do is cry. That’s humiliating for him and I can only imagine what he was feeling the moment it was happening," she said.

Purington had additional questions and concerns.

After trying to contact DCF to learn more about the investigation, she said her caseworker went silent.

"I've reached out to them multiple times. I got ahold of my DCF worker a week after it happened. She stated she was going on vacation, but I haven’t heard one thing," she said.

Purington said she even tried calling supervisors and the hotline.

"I should be able to get a phone call, or reach somebody, or talk to somebody about my concerns," she said.

Her son is now receiving help for what he went through and Purington is still waiting for answers.

"I'm not only speaking for my son, but the other kids with disabilities who can’t speak for themselves. They should be able to feel safe when going to school," she said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the case was not initially reported to their agency, but now that they have been made aware, an investigation has started.

The other side:

The School District of Manatee County confirms the teacher has been reassigned to an area where students are not present, pending the investigation.

The district said they take these matters seriously, and they conduct regular training with law enforcement on reporting procedures, which staff members followed in this case. They say the leadership was diligent, took immediate action and the teacher was removed from the classroom pending the investigation.

FOX 13 reached out to DCF but has yet to hear comment.