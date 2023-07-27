Bay area woman who is deaf, partially blind becomes published author

A Tampa Bay area woman has certainly faced challenges in life, but she's finally accomplished her dream of becoming a published author.

Tuhina Ray hopes to be an example to help others. She has always enjoyed reading and writing.

"I've been writing since I was 16 years old, about 16, and been writing for a long time," shared the author.

The author's book is called "The Movies in My Mind."

At, 52 she just reached her goal of writing a book, and it's called "The Movies in My Mind."

"I have 22 different stories, nonfiction and fictions, and it's meant for children," Ray said.

READ: Paralyzed woman earning master's degree while in veteran's hospital

What makes Ray's achievement so impressive is what she's had to overcome.

"Severe hearing impaired. And I'm blind in one eye," she explained.

She hopes to be an example for others with impairments.

Tuhina Ray has been writing since she was 16 years old

"I believe this book highlights inclusions, and it gives a great positive message to people with disabilities," Ray added. "I don't give up on my dreams. And I always wanted to be the author. I've been waiting for a long time, and I'm so happy."

READ: New exhibit at the University of Tampa examines the history of comic books

Ray is inspiring people with disabilities to achieve their dreams. She has already started her second book. It's about her life.

You can buy her book on Amazon or Barnes and Noble or Taylor and Baker online.