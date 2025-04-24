Pasco brush fire only 30% contained as crews continue battling flames
HOLIDAY, Fla. - Fire rescue crews are working to put out a brush fire burning at a Pasco County park, according to fire rescue crews.
The Pasco County Fire Department says they sent crews to Key Vista Nature Park off of Baillies Bluff Road in Holiday Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
The park, as well as parts of the nearby Anclote Gulf Park, are closed until the crews can put out the fire.
As of 3:30 p.m., the fire is 30 percent contained, according to PCFR.
People are encouraged to stay away from the area until further notice.
PCFR says the Florida Forest Service, along with the Withlacoochee Forestry Center, are also on the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the brush fire has not been released.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
The fire:
