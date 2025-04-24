Pasco brush fire only 30% contained as crews continue battling flames

The Brief A brush fire is burning 40 acres in a Pasco County park. Fire rescue crews say they are working to put out the fire, located at Key Vista Nature Park off Baillies Bluff Road in Holiday. The park has been closed, and the public is encouraged to avoid the area.



Fire rescue crews are working to put out a brush fire burning at a Pasco County park, according to fire rescue crews.

The Pasco County Fire Department says they sent crews to Key Vista Nature Park off of Baillies Bluff Road in Holiday Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The park, as well as parts of the nearby Anclote Gulf Park, are closed until the crews can put out the fire.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire is 30 percent contained, according to PCFR.

People are encouraged to stay away from the area until further notice.

PCFR says the Florida Forest Service, along with the Withlacoochee Forestry Center, are also on the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the brush fire has not been released.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

The fire:

