Howard Frankland Bridge southbound lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash: FHP

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The Brief A multi-vehicle crash closed southbound Howard Frankland Bridge in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol investigated the scene as Tampa police assist with traffic closures. Drivers faced significant delays and were urged to seek alternate routes immediately.



A multi-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge, causing heavy traffic delays in Tampa on Thursday, but it has since reopened.

Traffic Update Tampa

What we know:

Emergency crews shut down the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge following a collision involving multiple vehicles.

The Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene leading the investigation, while Tampa Police officers assisted with closing off access points to the bridge.

Traffic officials advised all drivers to expect extensive delays and switch to alternate routes across Tampa Bay.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: FHP

Traffic Update Tampa

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding potential injuries or the exact number of vehicles involved in the wreck.