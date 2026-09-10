Howard Frankland Bridge southbound lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A multi-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge, causing heavy traffic delays in Tampa on Thursday, but it has since reopened.
Traffic Update Tampa
What we know:
Emergency crews shut down the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge following a collision involving multiple vehicles.
The Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene leading the investigation, while Tampa Police officers assisted with closing off access points to the bridge.
Traffic officials advised all drivers to expect extensive delays and switch to alternate routes across Tampa Bay.
Courtesy: FHP
Traffic Update Tampa
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding potential injuries or the exact number of vehicles involved in the wreck.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, who provided details on the investigation, as well as the Tampa Police Department.