Pasco construction worker hospitalized after being shocked by circuit breaker

Firefighters in Pasco County say a construction worker was badly shocked while working on an electrical panel this morning.

The scene is at a work site near the intersection of Dayflower Blvd and Gateway Blvd in Wesley Chapel. The unnamed victim was working on a main breaker panel there when he was shocked, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

The worker was “alert,” they added, and was being taken to Tampa General Hospital by ambulance.

No other details were immediately available.

