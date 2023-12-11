Pasco County ambulance crashes on I-275 while transporting patients: FHP

article

On Sunday afternoon, a Pasco County ambulance hydroplaned on a wet road and crashed, according to officials.

Troopers say the ambulance was headed south on I-275 just north of Fletcher Avenue around 4:43 p.m.

The vehicle hydroplaned and rotated to the center median, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the ambulance hit a concrete barrier wall. Two patients were being transported at the time of the crash, according to officials.

Troopers say the patients were transferred to another ambulance to continue to a nearby hospital.

There were no injures, according to FHP.