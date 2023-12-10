Motorcyclist dies after colliding with HCSO vehicle: FHP

article

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Saturday night, according to officials.

Troopers say a 25-year-old Riverview man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle north on US-301 around 10:10 p.m. A marked HCSO Chevy Tahoe was being driven south on US-301 by a 24-year-old deputy, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the deputy had the emergency lights on as he was trying to make a traffic stop on another vehicle.

At the intersection of Ayersworth Glen Boulevard, FHP says the motorcyclist collided with the Chevy Tahoe.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash. Officials say the deputy was uninjured.