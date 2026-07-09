Pasco County community rallies behind family after falling tree kills man

The Brief A Wesley Chapel treefall accident killed Mark Godsey inside his home on Monday afternoon. Dedicated neighborhood business owners rallied together to volunteer their equipment and remove the massive fallen tree. The Godsey family has launched a public fundraiser to help manage unexpected funeral costs following the tragedy.



A tree crashed into a Pasco County home Monday afternoon, killing a man inside.

Several business owners are rallying around Mark Godsey’s family to help out where they can.

Pasco County treefall tragedy

What we know:

A tree fell onto Godsey’s home on Brisk Drive in Wesley Chapel. He was inside the home at the time and was killed.

Strong storms swept through Pasco County around the same time, but officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the treefall.

Godsey's family told FOX 13 that his wife tried to get to him but couldn't find him because of the damage.

Courtesy: Tamara Kurdiss

After hearing about Godsey's tragic death, Cody Duncan, the owner of Cody's Tree and Debris, organized several local companies to help remove the tree from the home.

Within a few hours, the team of business owners removed the tree and began cleaning up.

Uncertainty surrounding destruction

What we don't know:

First responders haven't confirmed what caused the tree to fall.

Duncan says the home will likely be a total loss, but the full extent of the damage isn't clear yet.

Community cleanup efforts

What they're saying:

"From hurricanes damaging houses to all kinds of damage, but when a tree takes somebody's life, it's a hard pill to swallow," Duncan said. "I just wish there was something more that we could do for him ahead of time. Obviously, there's not, so we're trying to bring the community together and get rid of this for her and hopefully get her moving in the right path."

Courtesy: Tamara Kurdiss

Duncan says their hope is that Godsey's family can salvage some of their belongings inside the home.

Godsey family fundraiser

What you can do:

The Godsey family started a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.